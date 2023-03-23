HCMC to increase inspection on public asset sales, transfers

The Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee yesterday held a summary meeting for internal affairs in 2022 and new directions, missions in 2023. The meeting focused on anti-corruption activities.



Reports presented in the meeting reveal that HCMC has timely handled several negativity cases in the fields of fuel, real estates, securities, business bonds, banking. It has been able to actively cooperate with functional agencies to implement security maintenance measures and to solve serious crimes, including wrongdoings in vehicle registration and drug smuggling.

Director Nguyen Duc Thai of HCMC People’s Procuracy informed that his organization is investigating two incidents and eight criminal cases assigned by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption; two incidents and five criminal cases by HCMC Steering Committee on Anti-corruption.

Various civil servants have been detected with wrongdoings and punished correspondingly. Many of them broke the laws because of profits, but some became law offenders because they just wanted to complete their tasks as soon as possible. Therefore, Director Thai proposed that there should be categories of wrongdoings depending on the motive behind.

As to the violations detected recently in various vehicle registration centers and Vietnam Register, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Mai Hoang informed that 148 law violators have been prosecuted as they have created serious negative impacts, and the amount of appropriated money is very large. 32 out of 63 police units nationwide are related to this case.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen assigned its Internal Affairs Committee to deliver advice for the preparation of regulations, policies on cooperation among the units of the Internal Affairs Committee in the fields of public security, internal affairs, anti-corruption, juridical reform. This Committee is also asked to provide professional support to grassroots units according to the motto ‘4 on-site: command, force, means, and logistics’.

The Secretary also stressed the implementation of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s conclusion in the 23rd session of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption about frequent checking and monitoring the progress of handling corruption, negativity cases.

Secretary Nen then requested more collaboration in inspection and supervision in sensitive fields of land management and use, public asset sale and transfer, equitization and restructuring of state-owned businesses, state asset and capital management. Meanwhile, HCMC must urgently develop and then launch the project ‘Solutions and Lessons to Prevent Law Violations, Corruption, Negativity, and Waste in the Political System and State-owned Enterprises’.

Finally, he asked for a continuation of correcting and renovating operations of internal affairs and proceedings agencies under juridical reform. Existing issues must be addressed fairly and transparently in compliance with the law. Simultaneously, it is necessary to develop professional and moral human resources for internal affairs.

On this occasion, the Head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs delivered merit medals ‘For the Internal Affairs of the Party’ to 18 individuals and 21 collectives, including SGGP Newspaper, for their outstanding achievements in internal affairs tasks in 2022.