HCMC to implement pilot plan using electric vehicles in tourism

The HCMC Department of Transport has just proposed the municipal People's Committee implement a pilot program to use four-wheeled electric vehicles for tourism in the city.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

As planned, around 200 5-12 seat electric vehicles will transport visitors to visit the city’s attractions from 6 am to 12 am from the first quarter of this year to December 31, 2025.

Saigon Public Transport Co., Ltd., will be chosen to provide the new service. The functional departments will closely monitor the preparation of pick-up and drop-off locations, installation of sign boards on streets, and installing signs on roads, and charging stations.

The electric four-wheel vehicles will be operated in districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 on streets, including Nha Rong Harbor, Khanh Hoi Bridge, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hoang Sa, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Kiet, Calmette Bridge, Doan Van Bo, Hoang Dieu, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Hung Vuong, Hong Bang, Nguyen Thi Nho, Le Quang Sung, Pham Dinh Ho, Thap Muoi, Hai Thuong Lan Ong, Vo Van Kiet, and Nguyen Van Cu.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh