HCMC to host workshop on TOD and urban development

Ho Chi Minh City will host a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and urban development workshop through cooperation with the United Kingdom.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to host the workshop on “Enhancing Capacity in Implementing Transit-Oriented Development” and the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The plan was approved by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee based on the proposal of the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Department of Construction.

The elevated section of Ring Road No.3 through Ho Chi Minh City

The workshop aims to exchange international experiences, strengthen management and planning capacity, and promote urban development under the TOD model, and also seek solutions to effectively explore land value around metro lines.

The event will also open up opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, smart cities, sustainable transport and investment attraction.

The signing ceremony will take place within the framework of the Vietnam–UK Strategic Partnership, aiming to enhance cooperation in urban development, construction and infrastructure, transportation, advanced technology application, as well as to foster exchanges, delegation visits and bilateral investment opportunities.

The event is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 23 and September 24, 2025, with financial sponsorship from the British Consulate General in HCMC.

Attendees will include representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the British Consulate General, leaders of the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, relevant departments, experts, research institutes, universities, as well as numerous domestic and international investors and enterprises.

The MoU signing will be carried out by leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, authorized by the FCDO, with the witness of department leaders and the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Vietnam.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expects that this event will contribute to enhancing management capacity, promoting sustainable urban transport infrastructure development, and expanding international cooperation in the fields of urban development and public transportation.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

