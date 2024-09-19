Business

HCMC to host Vietstock 2024 in October

Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock, Aquaculture & Meat Industry Show (Vietstock) Expo & Forum 2024 will take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCMC from October 9-11.

Vietstock 2024 provides an ideal venue for businesses to update the latest trends in the livestock industry. (Photo: VNA)

Jointly organized by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Informa Markets Corporation, the event will draw the participation of more than 400 exhibitors from 50 countries and territories around the world.

It will provide an ideal venue for businesses to update the latest trends in the livestock industry, according to the organizing board.

Particularly, there is an area exclusively designed for small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam at this year's expo. Enterprises exhibiting in this area are those that have contributed to the livestock industry, and they will get a 30 percent subsidy of space rental costs.

Pham Kim Dang, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production, said that the highlight of this year's event is the Biosecurity Asia Forum, which brings together domestic and international experts who will share knowledge on biosecurity, particularly experiences, and approaches from various countries regarding African swine fever. It is expected to set forth orientations for transforming the livestock industry in the coming time.

Two thematic seminars will also be held within the framework of the event with one on animal feed production - opportunities and challenges for the world and Vietnam, and another on livestock breeding technology.

Outstanding enterprises and organizations that have made significant contributions to the Vietnamese livestock industry will be honored at a ceremony on the first day of Vietstock 2024 (October 9).

