HCMC to host first-ever Vietnam OCOP festival in Southern region

The 2026 Vietnam OCOP Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from December 3 to 6 to showcase OCOP products, traditional crafts, and rural tourism offerings while promoting trade and market expansion.

The 2026 Vietnam OCOP Festival will take place from December 3 to 6 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring approximately 350 booths from 34 provinces and cities.

This marks the first time the event has been held in the Southern region.

At this morning's press conference on the 2026 Vietnam OCOP Festival. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment held a press conference to provide information regarding the 2026 Vietnam OCOP Festival.

Nguyen Van Da, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the 2026 Vietnam OCOP Festival, presided over the press conference.

The event is organized by the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture and Environment (AGRITRADE) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment. It was also attended by representatives from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and other relevant agencies.

OCOP products are displayed at the press conference. Photo: SGGP

During the press conference, Deputy Director Nguyen Van Da announced that the festival themed "Creativity from Tradition – Breakthroughs toward the Future" will be held from December 3 to 6 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the first time the Vietnam OCOP Festival has been hosted in the Southern region, with the goal of promoting products, facilitating trade connections, and enhancing the value of Vietnam’s OCOP (One Commune, One Product) offerings.

The festival will feature approximately 350 booths showcasing OCOP products, traditional craft villages, and rural tourism offerings from 34 provinces and cities. Of these, a section organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will include about 150 booths dedicated to promoting and displaying OCOP products, traditional crafts, and rural tourism from across Vietnam.

The festival features dedicated spaces for the exhibition, demonstration, and creation of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods. Key highlights include a Vietnamese OCOP product competition, a forum on OCOP and the green economy (Net Zero), and a "Vietnamese OCOP Livestream Day."

Centered on the theme "The Quintessence of Vietnam’s Indigenous Heritage," the festival hosted by Ho Chi Minh City includes approximately 200 booths showcasing OCOP products from 34 provinces and cities, alongside signature offerings from Ho Chi Minh City itself.

Designed to celebrate diverse regional heritage, the venue features curated exhibitions and live demonstrations of traditional handicrafts, set amidst intricate floral arrangements, ornamental plants, and landscaped grounds.

Throughout the event, attendees can participate in product sampling and experiential activities, while consumer preference surveys and business-matching sessions are held continuously. These initiatives provide OCOP producers with opportunities to promote their brands, seek new partners, and expand their market reach.

In addition to the exhibitions, the festival includes the aforementioned OCOP product competition, the forum on OCOP and the green economy (Net Zero), and the "Vietnamese OCOP Livestream Day," alongside various interactive and cultural exchange activities.

Notably, the festival will host the awards ceremony for the "Best Rural Tourism Destination in Vietnam" competition, co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This marks the first time the two ministries have jointly spearheaded such a competition, aiming to establish an award brand that embodies a vision of the Vietnamese countryside as civilized, culturally rich, welcoming, safe, and appealing.

Through these exhibitions, experiential activities, trade promotion efforts, and cultural exchanges, the festival serves as a bridge connecting localities, businesses, cooperatives, and production facilities with distributors, investors, and consumers both domestic and international.

The event aims to expand consumer markets and enhance the competitiveness of OCOP products, while also fostering the development of craft villages and rural, agricultural tourism.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan