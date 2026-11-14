Business

Online Friday 2026 event series aims to stimulate nationwide consumption

SGGPO

The Online Friday 2026 and its inaugural National E-commerce Day (December 12) will be launched to boost nationwide consumption and inclusive digital trade, as the country's online retail market is projected to hit US$37.8 billion this year.

coopmart-tang-cuong-trai-nghiem-mua-sam-thong-qua-cac-hoat-dong-gioi-thieu-san-pham-2650-402.jpg
Customers shop for various types of fresh fruit at Co.opmart supermarkets. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14 to announce a series of events celebrating National E-commerce Day (December 12) and Vietnam E-commerce Week (Online Friday 2026), under the theme "E-commerce Without Distance."

According to figures released at the press briefing, Vietnam’s online retail market is estimated to reach US$37.2-37.8 billion in 2026, up 20 percent to 22 percent from 2025, maintaining one of the highest growth rates in the region.

This year also marks the first time December 12 has been officially designated as National E-commerce Day.

ms-oanh-4580-7617.jpg
Ms. Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said Online Friday 2026 aims to promote inclusive e-commerce by narrowing gaps across regions, business scales, generations, digital skills, and legal compliance.

The program focuses on helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, and household businesses access the digital ecosystem; connecting One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods with domestic and international markets; and popularizing livestreaming, advertising, and artificial intelligence (AI) skills while raising legal awareness and consumer protection.

cong-bo-friday-1212-188-9696.jpg
At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

National E-commerce Week will run nationwide from December 10 to 16. An e-commerce experience space will be hosted on December 10 and 11 at the Hanoi Museum, featuring exhibitions, workshops, business consultations, livestreaming sessions, and online-to-offline (O2O) shopping experiences.

The official launch ceremony will take place on the morning of December 11, leading up to National E-commerce Day on December 12, which will serve as the peak online shopping stimulus event.

Organizers are calling on businesses and sellers to register for the program via onlinefriday.vn before November 30.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

National E-commerce Week Online Friday 2026 National E-commerce Day Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn