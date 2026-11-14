Online Friday 2026 event series aims to stimulate nationwide consumption

The Online Friday 2026 and its inaugural National E-commerce Day (December 12) will be launched to boost nationwide consumption and inclusive digital trade, as the country's online retail market is projected to hit US$37.8 billion this year.

Customers shop for various types of fresh fruit at Co.opmart supermarkets. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14 to announce a series of events celebrating National E-commerce Day (December 12) and Vietnam E-commerce Week (Online Friday 2026), under the theme "E-commerce Without Distance."

According to figures released at the press briefing, Vietnam’s online retail market is estimated to reach US$37.2-37.8 billion in 2026, up 20 percent to 22 percent from 2025, maintaining one of the highest growth rates in the region.

This year also marks the first time December 12 has been officially designated as National E-commerce Day.

Ms. Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said Online Friday 2026 aims to promote inclusive e-commerce by narrowing gaps across regions, business scales, generations, digital skills, and legal compliance.

The program focuses on helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, and household businesses access the digital ecosystem; connecting One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods with domestic and international markets; and popularizing livestreaming, advertising, and artificial intelligence (AI) skills while raising legal awareness and consumer protection.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

National E-commerce Week will run nationwide from December 10 to 16. An e-commerce experience space will be hosted on December 10 and 11 at the Hanoi Museum, featuring exhibitions, workshops, business consultations, livestreaming sessions, and online-to-offline (O2O) shopping experiences.

The official launch ceremony will take place on the morning of December 11, leading up to National E-commerce Day on December 12, which will serve as the peak online shopping stimulus event.

Organizers are calling on businesses and sellers to register for the program via onlinefriday.vn before November 30.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh