HCMC steps up promotional campaigns to boost year-end consumer demand

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up year-end promotional campaigns, strengthening supply chains and tightening quality controls to boost consumer spending and ensure residents enjoy an affordable, safe, and vibrant Lunar New Year shopping season.

Ho Chi Minh City’s retail market is entering its busiest period of 2026 as it gears up for the 2027 Lunar New Year. Following the launch of “Shopping Season in Vibrant HCMC,” a large-scale consumer stimulus program, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters spoke with Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, about measures to stimulate consumption, ensure supply, and stabilize market prices.

Breakthroughs in the year-end shopping season

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the key distinction of this year’s shopping season is the shift from isolated promotional offers to a comprehensive, multichannel consumer stimulus campaign that closely connects traditional retail, digital platforms, and tourism.

For the first time, the event series will run continuously from mid-November 2026 through February 2027, extending beyond the Lunar New Year 2017. It will feature approximately 97 major promotional activities, bringing together more than 100 leading brands, 66 shopping malls, and around 5,000 retail outlets across the city.

The city has allowed businesses to offer discounts of up to 100 percent, with the campaign expected to generate a total transaction value of more than VND30 trillion and additional consumer spending of VND10 trillion (US$388.4 million) to VND11 trillion (US$427.4 million).

Alongside simultaneous discount campaigns by modern retail chains and more than 500 branded stores operated by Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), the Department of Industry and Trade is partnering with e-commerce platforms such as Shopee to organize Mega Sale livestream sessions and roll out a series of high-value vouchers offering discounts of up to VND700,000–VND720,000.

In addition, the participation of financial institutions, banks, and airlines, including HDBank, Vietjet, and Vikki, is helping expand cashless payment incentives. These combined efforts are expected to position Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive shopping and entertainment destination for both residents and international visitors.

Industry and Trade sector, and businesses proactively prepare goods supplies

Shoppers browse products at a supply-demand connection event held at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first 10 months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue reached nearly VND1.68 quadrillion, up 14.7 percent year-on-year. This is a highly positive signal, but it also places considerable pressure on supply chains, as the city now serves a population of around 15 million and consumes tens of thousands of tonnes of food every day. To ensure adequate supplies, the city activated its market stabilization program well in advance.

Major suppliers and distributors, including Saigon Co-op, SATRA, MM Mega Market, GO!, and Vissan, have prepared goods worth approximately VND30 trillion for the two peak months of the Lunar New Year shopping season. Of this amount, market-stabilized goods account for around VND13 trillion, representing an increase of 10 percent to 20 percent, depending on the category of essential goods.

A key innovation in this year's operating approach is greater flexibility through shorter production and stockpiling cycles. Rather than concentrating production in a single batch, which could increase cost pressures or lead to excess inventory, businesses are dividing production into multiple phases and adjusting supplies in line with actual purchasing trends across individual distribution networks.

Market-stabilized goods remain subject to a commitment to prices at least 5 percent lower than those of comparable products on the market, serving as an anchor to help keep overall market prices stable.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is pursuing two parallel measures, including expanding the reach of distribution networks and tightening quality controls at the source. The city currently has an extensive retail network comprising 66 shopping malls, 300 supermarkets, 405 traditional markets, more than 3,650 convenience stores, and over 12,000 outlets participating in the market stabilization program.

In industrial parks, workers’ residential areas, and outlying wards, the department is continuing to step up mobile sales trips in conjunction with Vietnamese goods fairs, bringing market-stabilized and promotional products directly to workers on middle and low incomes.

On quality control, the “Green Tick of Responsibility” program is delivering significant results and has become a key source of consumer confidence. Figures updated as of November 12 show that the program has gained strong traction in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities, with 1,388 suppliers participating and 14,906 products registered.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City’s market surveillance force, in coordination with economic police and authorities in all 168 wards, communes and special zones, is stepping up unannounced inspections of warehouses and food-processing facilities. Local authorities have been instructed to report daily price fluctuations for fresh food products to enable timely market intervention and resolute action to prevent hoarding and localized price gouging.

The city has set a target of 13.84 percent growth in the services sector this year, making the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027 decisive periods. Consumers are now spending more selectively and pragmatically: while they remain willing to make substantial purchases, they increasingly prioritize products with transparent origins, reasonable prices, and enriching shopping experiences. With the authorities developing digital infrastructure to promote trade and businesses willing to accept lower profit margins to offer deeper discounts while maintaining strict product quality controls. Consumer demand will see a strong breakthrough in the final months of 2026 and during the 2027 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Goat. The industry's greatest ambition is to help build a vibrant, safe, and modern marketplace that places people at its heart. Whether living in the city center or outlying areas, all 15 million residents of Ho Chi Minh City should have access to quality goods at competitive prices, enabling them to enjoy a fulfilling festive and Lunar New Year season with peace of mind.

Related News Vibrant HCMC—Shopping Season 2026 kicks off

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh