2nd Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival to open on November 22

The Can Tho People’s Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, held a press conference on November 11 to announce details of the second Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival—Can Tho 2026.

Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The second Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival, themed “Vietnamese Green Rice – Reaching Global Heights,” will take place from November 22 to 25.

The main events will be held at Song Hau Park in Cai Khe Ward, Can Tho City, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 8 p.m. on November 22.

Over the four-day festival, a wide range of activities will be organized, including an exhibition titled “The Rice Journey from the Past to the Future,” an exhibition showcasing international achievements in agriculture and rice production, and demonstrations of advanced machinery and equipment for rice cultivation.

The festival will also feature competitions such as “Art from Rice,” “The Flavors of Vietnam’s Precious Rice,” and “Innovation in the Rice Industry.”

Other activities include seminars on “The Future of Green Rice—Solutions in Science, Technology, Digitalization, and Low-Emission Production” and “Vietnamese Green Rice—Creating Value and Reaching Global Heights,” as well as a foreign direct investment (FDI) promotion forum and business networking activities.

Exhibition areas for the festival at Song Hau Park are being prepared at full speed. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference, Truong Canh Tuyen, Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, said the festival would bring together more than 500 booths representing domestic and international organizations, localities, and businesses.

He described the event as an opportunity for exchanges and cooperation, enabling participants to access new production knowledge, technologies, and modern scientific and technological advances applied to the digital transformation of the agricultural sector.

The opening night of the first Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival (Photo: SGGP)

The festival is also expected to strengthen trade promotion, expand export markets, and connect businesses, investors, scientists, and farmers across the rice industry's value chain. It will further promote international cooperation, enhance the profile of Vietnamese rice and strengthen the industry's competitiveness in global markets.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh