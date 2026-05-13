US$6 billion e-commerce market booms as OCOP products face foreign competition

A TikTok forum revealed that e-commerce sales reached VND148,600 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while local and OCOP brands continue to struggle against foreign imports due to weak branding and digital sales skills.

According to a report by Metric.vn, an e-commerce data analytics platform in Vietnam, the first-quarter e-commerce marketplace including Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and TikTok Shop recorded revenues of VND148,600 billion, up nearly 50 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

TikTok Shop honors local sellers making a positive impact. Photo: Ha Nguyen

However, among the top-selling brands, many high-quality One Commune One Product (OCOP) products have yet to secure prominent positions.

On the afternoon of May 13, TikTok Vietnam hosted the "CSR Day 2026 - Igniting a New Wave of Impact" program in Hanoi.

Discussing the journey of bringing local agricultural produce and OCOP goods to e-commerce platforms, Dang Thi Tho, a seller from Lang Son Province, shared: "Even though local products are of high quality, they still struggle to compete with imported goods due to limited brand awareness, packaging designs, and a lack of marketing communication and livestream sales skills."

Le Hoang Oanh, Director General of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasized the strategic role of e-commerce platforms in driving Vietnam’s digital economy growth. This is particularly true through initiatives that support the consumption of agricultural goods and local products in remote areas.

Bui Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director General of the Domestic Market Management and Development Agency, highlighted the importance of digital platform initiatives in supporting Vietnamese goods and expanding consumer markets.

Within the framework of the event, TikTok Vietnam, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, alongside representatives from the Departments of Industry and Trade of Bac Ninh, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen, and Lai Chau provinces, announced the rollout of the "Localities Rise Up" program. The initiative utilizes models like "One Province, One Shop" and "E-commerce Villages" to build a robust e-commerce ecosystem.

By Ha Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan