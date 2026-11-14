Agro-fishery supply-demand connection week opens in Ho Chi Minh City

A week-long event connecting supply and demand for agricultural, fishery, and regional specialty products opened in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 13.

Delegates visit booths at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.(Photo: SGGP)

The program is held in conjunction with the 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 and the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.

Attendees included Huynh Dam, former member of the Party Central Committee and former President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice State President; and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Under the theme "Connecting Supply and Demand – Enhancing Product Value – Promoting Sustainable Development," the event brings together 260 booths showcasing agricultural and seafood products, regional specialties and One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods from 11 provinces and cities.

The event also provides an opportunity for businesses, cooperatives and production facilities to promote their products, reach consumers and explore opportunities to expand their markets.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (C) visits the exhibition booths. (Photo: SGGP)

A highlight of the event is the "Common House" exhibition space, which showcases outstanding agricultural products from different regions across the country. Cultural exchange activities, artistic performances, and Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) performances are also held every evening, offering visitors opportunities to engage with and experience local culture.

The event runs through November 17 at the Pegasuite residential complex in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

A booth showcasing fruit specialties from Tan Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

A booth showcasing Ca Mau's specialty crabs at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week. (Photo: SGGP)

A parade featuring bicycles made from recycled materials. (Photo: SGGP)

A handicrafts booth run by people with disabilities at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh