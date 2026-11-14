Business

Agro-fishery supply-demand connection week opens in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

A week-long event connecting supply and demand for agricultural, fishery, and regional specialty products opened in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 13.

anh-6-6494-3346.jpg
Delegates visit booths at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.(Photo: SGGP)

The program is held in conjunction with the 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 and the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.

Attendees included Huynh Dam, former member of the Party Central Committee and former President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice State President; and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Under the theme "Connecting Supply and Demand – Enhancing Product Value – Promoting Sustainable Development," the event brings together 260 booths showcasing agricultural and seafood products, regional specialties and One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods from 11 provinces and cities.

The event also provides an opportunity for businesses, cooperatives and production facilities to promote their products, reach consumers and explore opportunities to expand their markets.

anh-11-4303-3816.jpg
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (C) visits the exhibition booths. (Photo: SGGP)

A highlight of the event is the "Common House" exhibition space, which showcases outstanding agricultural products from different regions across the country. Cultural exchange activities, artistic performances, and Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) performances are also held every evening, offering visitors opportunities to engage with and experience local culture.

The event runs through November 17 at the Pegasuite residential complex in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

hinh-1-2546-6547.jpg
A booth showcasing fruit specialties from Tan Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-8-1010-6941.jpg
A booth showcasing Ca Mau's specialty crabs at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week. (Photo: SGGP)
anh-1-5535-2808.jpg
A parade featuring bicycles made from recycled materials. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-12-894-7643.jpg
A handicrafts booth run by people with disabilities at the Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Agro-fishery supply-demand connection week Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn