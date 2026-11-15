Business

HCMC Vice Chairman visits e-commerce booths on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu visited exhibition booths at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creators Week on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu toured digital media and e-commerce exhibition booths at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creators Week in Saigon Ward on November 14 where he observed livestream activities and innovative digital content models.

At noon on November 14, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu visited a series of booths showcasing digital media and e-commerce applications at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creators Week, currently taking place on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

30d842a26543e51dbc52-5784-3701.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu, accompanied by leaders of various departments and agencies, stops by an interactive booth. Photo: SGGP

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu toured the “Vibrant” exhibition area, where an eye-catching layout and dynamic displays recreated the atmosphere of a bustling marketplace while showcasing modern consumer trends.

At the booths of Tuoi Tre Online Newspaper and the Digital Media Alliance, he observed livestream broadcasts firsthand, gaining insights into emerging digital media models and innovative approaches to audience engagement.

656dcf99e97869263069-1799-2915.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu presents gifts to young people at the Gotit booth. Photo: SGGP

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu also spent considerable time surveying booths displaying products in the fields of science, technology, and startups, as well as visiting the livestream area of the TikTok platform.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Nguyen Hue pedestrian street the TikTok platform. the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creators Week e-commerce exhibition booths

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn