SSIT welcomes MSC’s ZEPHYR service linking Vietnam and Middle East

SSIT Port has officially welcomed MSC’s ZEPHYR shipping service, which provides a direct maritime link between Vietnam and the Middle East and expands trade connectivity from the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster.

Strategic deep-sea port SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) today announced the arrival of the ZEPHYR international maritime service, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest container shipping line.

The MSC MARIE LESLIE container vessel with a capacity of 16,196 TEUs

The new maritime route establishes a direct maritime link between Vietnam and the Middle East, further expanding the international trade network served by the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port cluster.

The maiden voyage of the ZEPHYR service line was the MSC MARIE LESLIE container vessel with a capacity of 16,196 TEUs, which berthed at SSIT Port and handled cargo unloading on the evening of November 10.

According to a representative of Saigon Port - SSA International Container Services Joint Venture Company (SSIT Port), the unit invested in upgrading cargo handling capacity and applying yard management technology to meet requirements regarding vessel turnaround time and maritime safety from international shipping line alliances.

SSIT welcomes MSC MARIE LESLIE container vessel on the evening of November 10. Photo: SGGP

Being a deep-water container port capable of receiving container vessels with capacities of up to 24,000 TEUs, SSIT continues expanding international service lines and enhancing operational capacity.

The ZEPHYR service line is expected to provide an additional direct transport choice, helping Vietnamese import-export enterprises shorten transit time and cut cargo transport costs to the Middle East market while supplementing the port's existing connection network with major markets in North America and Europe.

With the addition of the ZEPHYR service line, SSIT Port currently operates seven weekly service lines, including: America, Lone Star Express, Sentosa, Britannia, Africa Express, ZXB, and ZEPHYR.

According to the SSIT Port representative, putting the ZEPHYR service line into operation falls within the unit's orientation to develop infrastructure and expand international maritime transport networks, contributing to strengthening the position of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster in the global maritime supply chain.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan