Ho Chi Minh City develops rural tourism linked to OCOP products

Ho Chi Minh City is promoting rural and agricultural tourism linked to OCOP products in Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong, with a focus on community experiences, mangrove conservation and sustainable livelihoods for local residents.

Tourists enjoy a speedboat ride along the river at Dan Xay Tourist Area in An Thoi Dong Commune. (Photo: SGGP)



On October 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment organized a field survey to explore opportunities for developing rural and agricultural tourism linked to products under the OCOP (One Commune One Product) program in Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong communes.

The survey delegation included leaders of the Division of Rural Development under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, representatives of the municipal Department of Tourism, leaders of Binh Gia, Thanh An, and An Thoi Dong communes, and representatives of the city’s travel companies.

The survey delegation visits the mangrove forest at Dan Xay Tourist Area in An Thoi Dong Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited Vietnam Water Coconut Joint Stock Company, which specializes in processing water coconut nectar in Binh Khanh Commune, and the Dan Xay Ecotourism Area in An Thoi Dong Commune.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Kha, Vice Chairman of the An Thoi Dong Commune People’s Committee, said the locality manages more than 10,600 hectares of Can Gio mangrove protection forest, giving it strong potential for ecotourism. Dan Xay Ecotourism Area has been recognized as a three-star OCOP product.

An Thoi Dong Commune has designed an experiential tourism model featuring three main products: “A Green Classroom in the Mangrove Forest” at Dan Xay and Vam Sat tourist areas; “A Day as a Salt Farmer and an Experience with the OCOP Product Chain”; and experiences of local culture combined with traditional education.

Despite its abundant natural potential, Mr. Kha said the commune’s tourism offerings remain limited in variety. There are currently no professional travel companies in the area to promote destinations and coordinate integrated tour itineraries.

The survey delegation is organized by the Division of Rural Development under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the survey, representatives of the Division of Rural Development said they would help Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong standardize criteria for rural tourism destinations linked to OCOP products. They would also provide specialized training in community-based tourism, digital transformation, and guest reception skills for local farmers, contracted forest protection workers, and cooperatives.

Ms. Phan Thi Ngan, a tourism expert and head of the Faculty of Tourism at Nguyen Tat Thanh University, stressed that localities should prioritize ecological protection over attracting large numbers of tourists. Mangrove conservation should serve as the foundation for tourism development, with residents as the primary beneficiaries.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh