Ca Mau approves two wind power projects worth over VND5.19 trillion

Ca Mau Province has approved investment plans for two wind power projects with a combined investment of more than VND5.19 trillion, the provincial Department of Finance said on November 13.

The Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Plant has been commissioned.

The Hoa Binh 6 Wind Power Plant – Phase 2 project, to be developed by Vinh Hau Ca Mau Wind Power Joint Stock Company, will be located in Hoa Binh and Vinh Hau communes. Covering more than 30 hectares of land, the project will have a designed capacity of 100 megawatts. It is expected to feature 20 wind turbines, each with a capacity of about 5MW, and require an investment of VND3.706 trillion.

The second project, the Hoa Binh 6 Wind Power Plant, will be developed by Hoa Binh 6 Wind Power Joint Stock Company in the same two communes. It will occupy about 14 hectares of land and water surface and have a capacity of 40MW, with around eight turbines rated at approximately 5MW each. The project carries an estimated investment of VND1.488 trillion.

Both projects are intended to generate electricity from renewable energy sources and support power transmission and distribution, according to the department.

The province expects the two facilities to be completed and begin operations in May 2029.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan