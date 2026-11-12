Following the directive of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade launched the "Vibrant HCMC- Shopping Season 2026" on the evening of November 11 at Lam Son Park in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vibrant HCMC—Shopping Season 2026 kicks off. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marks the start of a promotional campaign aimed at stimulating year-end consumer demand and shopping for the 2027 Lunar New Year.

Offering total promotional benefits valued at over VND250 billion (US$9.7 million) with discounts reaching up to 100 percent, the program aims to drive total retail transaction value past VND30,000 billion (US$1.2 billion).

According to the plan, the campaign features roughly 97 promotional activities with the participation of more than 100 brands. Running through February 2027, the initiative seeks to boost consumption and support businesses in clearing inventory during the 2026 year-end period and the peak Tet holiday season.

Consumers shop at Co.opmart Pro at 230 Nguyen Trai Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, emphasized that integrating stimulus activities with e-commerce platforms will expand distribution channels, help enterprises reach customers, and offer greater convenience to shoppers. Consumers can look up promotional details at songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn and hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman of the People's Committee said the city aims to achieve double-digit economic growth in 2026, with the services sector expanding by 13.84 percent, requiring breakthrough solutions and close cooperation from businesses and residents. The consumer stimulus program will run until the 2027 Lunar New Year, offering discounts of up to 100 percent to promote competition through quality, credibility, and customer experience. The program brings together around 66 shopping malls and 5,000 sales outlets, with total promotional offers exceeding VND250 billion. The city targets more than VND30 trillion in transactions and an additional VND10–11 trillion in consumer spending.

Tourists shop at SASCO at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade partnered with Shopee to host a Mega Sale 11-11 livestream as part of a shopping campaign running from November 11 to 13. Shoppers can claim vouchers offering discounts of up to VND350,000 for orders from VND600,000, Super Xtra Vouchers worth up to VND720,000 for orders starting at VND2 million, and VND700,000 discounts at Shopee Mall for orders from VND1 million.

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By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh