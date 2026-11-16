Ca Mau showcases local specialties at trade promotion week in Ho Chi Minh City

Ca Mau showcases its signature shrimp, crabs, OCOP items, and sustainable aquaculture models at a trade promotion week in Ho Chi Minh City, seeking to expand market access through partnerships with 16 major distribution networks.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits the Anh Kua sour shrimp paste stall. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 15, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and encouraged cooperatives and businesses participating in the week of trade connectivity for agricultural, seafood, and regional specialty products in Ho Chi Minh City.

A highlight of the event is the “Common House” exhibition space, where localities showcase their signature agricultural products, cultural identities, and development potential. Under the theme “Connecting Supply and Demand—Enhancing Product Value—Promoting Sustainable Development,” the week features a wide range of agricultural produce, seafood, processed food, One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods, and regional specialties from 11 provinces and cities.

Among the featured products, Ca Mau shrimp, crabs, and various seafood-based processed products have attracted considerable attention from visitors and consumers.

Numerous OCOP products and local specialties from Ca Mau, together with sustainable ecological shrimp farming models, are also being introduced to consumers to promote product quality and enhance the brand value of Ca Mau shrimp.

As part of the trade connectivity week, Ca Mau Province is holding a conference to connect local producers with 16 major distribution networks. The initiative aims to help businesses and cooperatives find partners, expand market access, and bring local products into supermarket systems and modern retail channels.

In addition to product displays and promotions, the week features a range of cultural activities and traditional folk games, including artistic coconut-leaf arrangements, To He (Vietnamese traditional toy figurine), conical hat painting, and artistic portrait drawing. Visitors can also enjoy cultural exchanges and performances, including Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music), the traditional musical art of southern Vietnam.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh