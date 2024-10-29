HCMC to host ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition

The eighth edition of ASEAN Ceramics 2024 will take place from December 11 to 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC.

The event's organising committee holds a press conference to introduce the ASEAN Ceramics & Stone 2024 exhibitions. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The event is organised by MMI Asia, the Asian subsidiary of Germany’s Messe München GmbH, and the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA).

Themed 'Sustainability and Diversity through Innovation and Cooperation', it will highlight ceramic companies leading the way in adopting innovations and the latest technologies for sustainable production.

This year, the ASEAN Ceramics exhibition will also be held concurrently with the inaugural ASEAN Stone 2024 exhibition.

ASEAN Stone 2024 promises to be a significant gathering for the ceramics and stone industries in Southeast Asia and globally.

These events are set to become crucial events for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the region's ceramics and stone sectors.

Additionally, within the framework of the exhibition, conferences and seminars will be held to discuss development trends of the ceramic industry and urgent issues facing the ceramic industry.

International speakers will share insights on themes including 'From climate change to a net-zero society' and 'Maintaining resilience in the ceramics industry', providing growth inspiration and creative ideas to elevate the ceramics sector.

The exhibition provides businesses with an opportunity to strengthen trade promotion, expand markets, seek investment and exchange scientific knowledge and technology.

It aims to support advancements in technology and equipment, reduce production costs, save energy and natural resources, protect the environment, and improve product quality following the Government and the Ministry of Construction's guidance for the development of construction materials.

Vietnamplus