HCMC to have 35,000 social housing apartments by 2025

HCMC is expected to build more than 35,000 social housing apartments by April 30, 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The statement was made by Director of the HCMC Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan said at the meeting on HCMC's socio-economic situation in February and the first two months, and key tasks in March was held in the city on March 6.

According to statistics, HCMC currently has 88 social housing projects, including 33 commercial housing projects that have set up 20 percent of land allocation for social housing construction.

The city has a demand for over 340,000 social housing units. Currently, there are nearly 600,000 rental houses in the city with a capacity of nearly two million people. Of which, 50 percent are worker accommodation and 10 percent do not meet fire safety requirements.

According to reports at the meeting, banks have a large amount of loans but small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) find it difficult to access. According to statistics, 41 percent of businesses currently lack assets for collateral when borrowing money. The HCMC Business Association proposed the city authorities promote the connectivity between businesses and banks.

Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Deputy Director of the HCMC Development Research Institute, proposed the city needs to pay attention to completing institutions to effectively implement the contents of Resolution 98, especially key projects, the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model, urban railway project as well as create a significant interaction with the business community and strategic investors.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, Huynh Thanh Nhan, stated that up to now, there have been 1,362 projects from 105 units including departments, districts, and Thu Duc City registered for implementation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai informed that the city will have an additional Vice Chairman of the People's Committee to be responsible for implementing Resolution 98 and Resolution 31 of the Politburo. The municipal government will establish a specialized task force to carry out Resolution 98. In addition, the city will also launch a website related to the implementation of Resolution 98 to provide updates, progress, and results, and gather opinions during the implementation process.

Mr. Phan Van Mai suggested that the agencies and units must smoothly coordinate to connect data to serve the leadership and management tasks of the city’s leaders. The city will have specific mechanisms and policies to attract experts and scientists to participate in administrative activities, contributing to accelerating the implementation progress.

From the beginning of the year until now, HCMC has disbursed public investment capital of more than VND1,600 billion (US$64.75 million). This amount is four times higher than in the same period last year but slower than the target of 10-12 percent, equivalent to VND8,000 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The agencies and units must focus intensely on resolving obstacles, including completing site clearance work for some projects to ensure that they are put into operation on schedule and to avoid delays.

The city’s chairman asked departments and units to concentrate on resolving businesses’ problems and tightening administrative discipline, basically completing the city's planning documents, reviewing the general planning of HCMC and Thu Duc City to submit to the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and the People's Council of the city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the inspection, and supervision must be carried out timely to minimize the impact on the normal operations of local agencies and units as well as create favorable conditions for officials, cadres, and public employees to implement their tasks with a spirit of innovation and creativity, dare to think, and dare to do for the common good. In addition, there must be decisive actions against officials showing signs of negativity, corruption, or violation.

