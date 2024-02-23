HCMC to build 35,000 social housing apartments in 2021-2025

The People's Committee of HCMC has just issued a plan to implement Resolution No. 180/NQ-HDND dated December 8, 2023, of the municipal People's Council on carrying out social housing projects in the city.

HCMC plans to build 35,000 social housing apartments in 2021-2025. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the HCMC Department of Construction will coordinate with relevant departments, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to accelerate the implementation of the social housing development plan for the 2021-2025 period to reach a goal of developing construction floor area of around 2.5 million square meters, equivalent to about 35,000 apartments.

The plan also focuses on evaluating the legality, progress, and feasibility of social housing projects in the city to identify key social housing projects that need to be developed in the 2021-2025 period and the 2026-2030 period.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Construction has been asked to monitor 20 percent of land allocation for social housing construction in commercial housing projects that were previously approved.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of the city has been assigned to cooperate with relevant units to inspect and revoke land due to violations of land laws. It is applied for cases that were allocated land by the government or leased land to implement their investment projects but they have seen slow implementation, no implementation, and land use for improper purposes.

The plan pays attention to social housing projects using 20 percent of land funds from commercial housing projects or urban areas, revoking 20 percent of allocated land funds from projects with delays in the implementation of construction, and assigning other investors to carry out the projects to prevent waste in land use.

Additionally, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment will review and promulgate specific solutions and procedures to shorten administrative procedures and accelerate the process of granting certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses, and other assets attached to land for homebuyers in social housing projects.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh