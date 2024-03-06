AI about to be applied in verifying documents of HCMC People's Council

HCMC will pilot artificial intelligence (AI) technology for departments and districts in the city. In March, AI will be applied in verifying documents of the city People's Council.

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking a meeting on the socio-economic situation in February and in the first two months of 2024, and key tasks in March held on March 6, Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the agency will provide support in verifying documents of the People's Council of the city in March.

In order to implement the city’s theme for 2024, “Determination to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly”, departments and districts have focused on building a transformation plan for 2024 and identifying key goals and tasks, and projects that need to be completed this year, he added.

Notably, the HCMC People's Committee quickly established the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation in January by reorganizing the Information Technology Center under the Department of Information and Communications and evaluating the implementation of the digital transformation index in state agencies in the city in 2023.

In addition, the city has strengthened important platforms such as the system of administrative procedure settlement, the city's management execution system, and social listening software.

In March, the city will announce the results of the HCMC Digital Transformation Index for 2023, organize a conference to evaluate and propose solutions for the city's digital economic development and continue to develop and improve the system of administrative procedure settlement to enhance the quality of public services.

Additionally, the Department of Information and Communications will provide the proposal on implementing the HCMC Intelligent Operations Center (IOC) and video management software (VMS), the HCMC digital government operational coordination system.

The department also proposes the HCMC People's Council issue policies on waiver or reduction of fees for administrative procedures on the city’s system of administrative procedure settlement.

The Department of Information and Communications suggested the city People's Committee direct units to accelerate the progress of key projects, update data, and use the city management execution system in meetings on the socio-economic situation in the coming time, consolidate the Business Dialogue Portal integrating with the city management execution system to monitor, direct and solve businesses’ petitions.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh