HCMC to disburse VND9.3 trillion for Xuyen Tam project compensation in December

Approximately VND9.3 trillion will be used for compensation payments in Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts, while around VND212.43 billion will be allocated for construction, consultancy, and other expenses.

An overview of the press conference

On the afternoon of October 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, held a press conference to discuss the socio-economic situation in the city. The conference was chaired by Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Chief of the HCMC People's Committee Office, and Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee.

A representative from the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs addressed the issue of begging in the city. Beggars are primarily found near religious establishments, bus stations, gas stations, and traditional markets. Additionally, some individuals disguise themselves as lottery ticket sellers, cotton swab vendors, pen sellers, or gum sellers to evade law enforcement, presenting significant challenges for local authorities.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs received 1,314 cases involving child and adult beggars, as well as other individuals in need of urgent protection, referred by working groups from districts, wards, communes, and towns.

The HCMC Police indicated that they have been focusing on a campaign aimed at managing child and homeless beggars, and those living on the streets without stable housing, along with other individuals requiring urgent protection. Police units and local authorities have been instructed to review and verify suspected cases of exploitation, and they have compiled a management list of eight such cases. Investigations are ongoing to clarify these situations for appropriate legal action.

One common challenge in addressing the exploitation of beggars is that the exploiters are often relatives, including biological parents, of the children involved. These exploiters provide instructions on how to behave and respond to authorities when detected, such as posing as lottery ticket sellers, cotton swab vendors, pen sellers, or gum sellers, complicating the process of gathering documentation and evidence for legal action. In the coming period, the HCMC Police will intensify inspections of living situations and strictly enforce regulations against violations, particularly in cases of recidivism, to address this issue effectively.

Regarding the project for dredging, environmental improvement, and infrastructure construction of the Xuyen Tam Canal (from the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal to the Vam Thuat River) in Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts, the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board announced that the HCMC People's Council approved investment adjustments at the end of September. Currently, the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board has been coordinating with the Department of Construction to finalize the project adjustment procedures.

The representative of the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board reports at the press conference.

The project consists of three construction packages. The HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board has been actively working to complete the contractor selection for package XL-03, which is expected to be finalized and commenced in November 2024. For packages XL-01 and XL-02, contractor selection and commencement are anticipated for April 2025.

In 2024, the project has been allocated a budget of over VND9.51 trillion. Of this amount, approximately VND9.3 trillion will be used for compensation payments in Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts, while around VND212.43 billion will be allocated for construction, consultancy, and other expenses. According to the plan, the People's Committees of Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts will approve the compensation, support, and resettlement plan in early December 2024. The HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board will work with the two districts to disburse all compensation funds for site clearance in December. Additionally, after completing the contractor selection for construction package XL-03, the board will proceed with the contract advance procedures and disburse the allocated funds of VND212.43 billion.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan