HCMC to complete seven metro lines by 2035, with investment of $40.2 billion

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a $40.2 billion investment plan to construct seven metro lines by 2035, aiming to significantly improve the city's transportation infrastructure.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le delivers a speech at the 20th session of the 10th People's Council

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has presented the New Metro Network Development Project to the People's Council following discussions with the Permanent Government. This initiative seeks to establish a total of 355 kilometers of metro lines by 2035, with an ultimate goal of reaching 510 kilometers by 2045.

During the afternoon session on the second day of the 20th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (2021-2026), participants engaged in a question-and-answer session with Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai. A significant concern expressed by delegates revolved around the progress of major projects in the city, particularly the development of the metro system.

In addressing the inquiry, Chairman Phan Van Mai explained that several factors contributed to the postponement of Metro Line 1's operational launch. In 2024, the city is actively collaborating with the Central Government to finalize the necessary procedures. The review and approval processes for fire safety and prevention are anticipated to be concluded within this week.

The train safety certification is anticipated to be finalized by December 20 at the latest. Ho Chi Minh City is currently collaborating with the State Inspection Council to complete the final stages of construction acceptance.

To address issues with the contractor, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has formed a working group, which is led by Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong and the Deputy Ambassador of Japan. This group also includes representatives from JICA Vietnam, MAUR, and other relevant departments and agencies within Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has confirmed that the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line No. 1 is set to commence commercial operations on December 22.

However, the inauguration ceremony is projected to take place after the Lunar New Year in 2025, as adequate preparation and discussions with the Japanese side are necessary.

Director Tran Quang Lam of the Department of Transport for Ho Chi Minh City, provided details regarding the submission from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee concerning the Urban Railway System Development Project. This aligns with Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW from the Politburo, which outlines the strategic direction for the development of Vietnam's railway transport through 2030, with a vision extending to 2045.

HCMC expected to spend VND43.3 billion annually to subsidize public transportation fares for eligible groups The People's Committee of the southern metropolis has presented a draft Resolution to the HCMC People's Council aimed at establishing a policy to assist users of public transportation services, specifically buses and trams, as well as to provide financial support for the operations of these services in the region. In detail, for tram services, the policy includes a full waiver of ticket prices for those serving in the nation's revolution, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and children under six years old. Additionally, passengers utilizing the tram service on the urban railway line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) will receive a complete fare exemption for the first 30 days following the commencement of commercial operations. Regarding bus services, the policy also offers a 100 percent fare reduction for individuals contributing to the national revolutionary, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and children under six years old. Furthermore, passengers on bus routes that connect to urban railway line No. 1 will benefit from full fare support starting January 1, 2025, until the city concludes its fare support for passengers on this railway line. The city intends to allocate approximately VND43.3 billion annually to offer free and discounted fares for both buses and trams, along with an additional VND33.1 billion to support complimentary fares for passengers using these services during a trial period of 30 days.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan