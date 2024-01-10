HCMC targets US$8.5 mln per ha in export processing, industrial zones

The management board of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) has set a target to attract US$550 million in investment capital this year, averaging US$8.5 million per ha.

At Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone (Photo: VNA)

Concurrently, the board aims to finalise the pilot conversion project for Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, along with Tan Binh, Cat Lai, Hiep Phuoc, and Binh Chieu industrial parks (IPs); and build 25,000 sq.m of high-rise workshop space.

To draw more capital, Hepza will work more closely with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment to propose investment criteria for approval by the municipal People's Council, specifically tailored for export processing zones and IPs. It will also undertake a project outlining development orientations for these zones and IPs in HCMC for the 2023-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2045.

Hepza Director Hua Quoc Hung emphasized the focus on administrative reform, aiming to improve the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), the Departmental, Sectoral, and Local Competitiveness Index (DDCI), and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

The board is committed to intensifying efforts in electronic payment, document digitization, and ensuring that at least 70 percent of all administrative procedures are conducted online.

Special attention will be given to supporting firms in line with the city's regulations on interest rates, especially for projects in priority sectors. Businesses within export processing zones and IPs will be linked with industry associations, and regular dialogues between the board and firms conducted to address any challenges they encounter, Hung said.

According to him, social resources will be pooled to provide care for workers and maintain security an order in export processing zones and IPs, making them attractive to more investors.

Vietnamplus