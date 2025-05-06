HCMC takes decisive steps to concretize Vietnam-India cooperation agreements

Yesterday afternoon, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Indian politician Kiren Rijiju who is Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affair.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc also attended the reception of Minister Kiren Rijiju. At the reception, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of India for creating conditions for Vietnam to invite the relics of Buddha Shakyamuni and enshrine them in Vietnam.

According to Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, Ho Chi Minh City is not only a key economic, cultural, social, scientific, technological, and innovation hub, but also a significant religious center of Vietnam. The opportunity to venerate the relics of Buddha Shakyamuni fulfills a longstanding aspiration shared by many Vietnamese citizens, particularly those in the city. As the proud host of the 2025 United Nations Vesak Celebration, Ho Chi Minh City is honored to contribute to promoting the profound message of solidarity, equality, and peace.

Expressing appreciation for the deepening solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and India, and the continually advancing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed the city's commitment to implementing the joint statements and cooperation agreements signed by both nations' leaders. The southern metropolis is determined to help deepen and enrich the Vietnam–India partnership tangibly.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary expressed hope that Vietnam and India will maximize their potential to deepen cooperation in significant areas like investment, trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Minister Kiren Rijiju affirmed that the long-standing traditional friendship between India and Vietnam continues to grow stronger. He conveyed a strong interest in fostering deeper collaboration with the southern largest city specifically, as well as with other localities across Vietnam. Minister Rijiju highlighted Vietnam’s suitability for developing spiritual tourism and pledged to encourage Indian businesses to explore investment opportunities in tourism, trade, and cultural initiatives.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Dan Thuy