HCMC supports people with housing difficulties nationwide

The delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City handed over financial assistance to Mrs.Ka Di Ong of the ethnic minority of Ma for the construction of her house in the central highlands province of Lam Dong in November.

The delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hands over financial assistance to Mrs.Ka Di Ong of the ethnic minority of Ma for the construction of her house in the central highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the delegation also offered a fund to support Mr. Ka Pets who is a neighbor of Mrs. Ka Di Ong in Loc Thang Town, Bao Lam District in Lam Dong Province.

The event is part of the “Great Solidarity House” program in response to the Prime Minister’s emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City plans to spend VND200 billion (US7.9 million) to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in HCMC and provinces and cities nationwide in 2025 for poor households and near-poor households, as well as families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, contributing to effectively implementing the goal of reducing the rate of multidimensional poverty in households.

The handover ceremony of financial aid is one of the social welfare activities organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City during its business trip to Lam Dong Province. The delegation exchanged and shared experience on clean product production chains, organic production, OCOP products, and new-style cooperatives in Lam Dong Province.

According to Mrs. Hoang Thi Linh, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Loc Thang Town, there are still many poor families in the locality, especially households of the ethnic groups. Currently, there are nearly 50 dilapidated houses of ethnic minority families in the town that are in need of repairs or new construction.

She extended her sincere thanks to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the people of the southern metropolis for their support to the residents and the locality to implement the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses.

In mid-October 2024, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation donated to build 36 "Trade Union Shelters" for disadvantaged trade union members and workers with housing difficulties in Tay Ninh Province. Each charity house costs VND60 million.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai said that the program aims to help trade union members and workers in the city’s neighboring provinces and revolutionary base areas in response to the Prime Minister’s emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also supported building hundreds of charity houses for workers in Binh Duong, Ben Tre, and Tien Giang provinces.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Minh Tuan, stated that aside from the trip to Lam Dong, the committee will continue to promote social welfare activities, especially offering “Great solidarity” and charity houses in provinces and cities across the country in the coming time. The joint efforts of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City aim to promote the tradition of kindness and responsibility, spreading love and support to people with difficult circumstances.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh