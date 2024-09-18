HCMC launches campaign to eradicate temporary, dilapidated houses

The HCMC People's Committee has just launched an emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in the city by 2025.

A campaign to eliminate temporary and ramshackle houses in HCMC by 2025 has been launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign aims to promote the strength of the entire political system and all strata of society and mobilize all resources to completely eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households and near-poor households.

It also supports families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, contributing to effectively implementing the goal of reducing the rate of multidimensional poverty in households.

The mobilization of resources and the entire population to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in HCMC and nationwide in 2025 will be carried out with the principle of State support, community help, and households’ self-organizing housing construction.

The HCMC People's Committee has requested to strengthen the propaganda of the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households, near-poor households, people affected by natural disasters and climate change, families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh