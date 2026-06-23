HCMC supervises implementation of private economic development policies

On June 23, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to launch a plan to supervise the implementation of private economic development policies.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, chaired the conference.

At the conference, delegates heard the announcement of the decision to establish a supervisory delegation to oversee the implementation of Action Program No. 02-CTrHD/TU dated August 16, 2025, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, on implementing Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025, of the Politburo on private economic development in Ho Chi Minh City.

The supervision aims to assess the situation and results of the implementation of guidelines and policies on private economic development in Ho Chi Minh City, while promptly identifying difficulties and obstacles. Through this process, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will collect feedback and recommendations from enterprises, business households, and people from all walks of life to propose solutions and make recommendations to the city authorities, thereby contributing to the improvement of mechanisms and policies and creating a favorable environment for the healthy and sustainable development of the private sector.

The five entities subject to supervision include the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, and the Regional Customs Branch II. These agencies play a direct role in advising on and implementing policies related to enterprises’ production, business operations, investment activities, access to land, finance, taxation, and import-export activities.

The supervisory delegation is headed by Deputy Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc. Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan serve as deputy heads of the delegation.

Members of the delegation include representatives from the advisory councils of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, professional divisions under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and representatives of relevant agencies.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh gives remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In her concluding remarks at the conference, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh emphasized that Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private economic development has received strong consensus and high expectations from the business community. However, it is crucial to translate guidelines and policies into practice and create substantive momentum for enterprises to develop. Therefore, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City selected the supervision of the implementation of Action Program No. 02-CTrHD/TU as a focus, demonstrating its role in accompanying the Party Committee, authorities, and business community.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh fully acknowledged the opinions raised at the conference, including proposals to add more entities subject to supervision. For the agencies and units under supervision, she requested close coordination with the supervisory delegation and comprehensive, objective reports on both achievements and difficulties encountered during the implementation process. The supervision should be conducted in a practical and substantive manner, without avoiding challenges.

She noted that the supervision process must place enterprises at the center, use the effectiveness of serving people and businesses as the benchmark, and take the results of implementing the objectives of Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW as the basis for assessment. Through the supervision process, it is necessary to identify effective models and approaches for replication, while also pointing out bottlenecks that need to be addressed through specific solutions.

She expressed her expectation that following the supervision, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City would produce a high-quality report that comprehensively reflects the implementation of Action Program No. 02-CTrHD/TU. On that basis, the committee would propose appropriate recommendations within the authority of the city and central agencies, contributing to improving the investment and business environment, enhancing the confidence of the business community, and promoting the sustainable development of the private sector.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh