HCMC's communes need to promote internal unity, create momentum for development

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee highly appreciated the results achieved by Bau Bang and Tru Van Tho communes in the first six months of 2026, particularly the spirit of solidarity and unity within the Party committees and authorities.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong chairs a working session with the two localities. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 23, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong chaired a working session with Bau Bang and Tru Van Tho communes on the socio-economic development, national defense and security situation, as well as Party building and the political system building efforts in the first six months of 2026.

The session also heard local authorities’ recommendations and proposals on solutions to address difficulties and prepare for a new stage of development.

Bau Bang Commune currently has 667 enterprises in operation. Total state budget revenue in the first six months of 2026 was estimated at more than VND393.6 billion (US$15 million), equivalent to 61 percent of the annual plan; meanwhile, public investment disbursement reached over 54.6 percent of the target.

The local socio-economic situation continued to develop stably. In the first six months of the year, the commune exceeded 5 out of 30 assigned targets and achieved 9 out of 30 targets and plans.

Leaders of Bau Bang Commune proposed that the city soon complete and upgrade the operational management system, integrating it with the KPI-based evaluation and scoring of cadres and civil servants to improve management efficiency, reduce the workload of documents and supporting evidence in the assessment and classification of officials.

A representative of the Bau Bang Commune leadership reports on the results of implementing tasks across various fields in the first six months of 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, Tru Van Tho Commune currently has 170 enterprises in operation, with total budget revenue estimated at more than VND253.4 billion (US$9.6 million), equivalent to 52 percent of the annual plan. The reorganization of hamlets received consensus from residents, with an approval rate of 98.93 percent.

In the first six months of 2026, the commune implemented three transport infrastructure projects funded through social investment, with a total investment of more than VND4.979 billion (US$189,163).

Tru Van Tho Commune proposed that the city soon approve the commune’s master plan and pay attention to investing in key projects such as the construction of the new Tru Van Tho High School, upgrading the DT748C road, and expanding the DT750 road. The commune also recommended continued investment in digital infrastructure and telecommunications, as well as guidance on methods for determining commune-level economic growth targets.

Leaders of the People’s Committee of Tru Van Tho Commune provides information on the local school and classroom infrastructure situation. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong highly appreciated the results achieved by Bau Bang and Tru Van Tho communes in the first six months of 2026, particularly the spirit of solidarity and unity within the Party committees and authorities, as well as the consensus among residents in implementing the city’s major policies.

He requested the two localities to focus on addressing shortcomings and limitations and effectively implement resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, especially Resolution No. 09, in association with the development of specific action programs, clearly defining tasks and roadmaps, and regularly monitoring and evaluating implementation results.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to enhance the role and responsibility of heads of agencies and units through targets related to economic growth, budget revenue, public investment disbursement, improving residents’ incomes, ensuring security and social order, and handling complaints and denunciations.

Regarding Party building, he requested that attention be paid to admitting new Party members while improving quality, focusing on the training and fostering of officials, and improving the quality of Party cell meetings.

In addition, localities need to focus on resolving obstacles in public investment and site clearance, pay attention to the development of healthcare and education, effectively carry out planning tasks, and promote the role of Youth Union members and young people in digital transformation.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh