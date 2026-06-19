HCMC submits proposal for Can Gio-Vung Tau sea-crossing road project

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Council regarding the investment policy for the construction of a sea-crossing road connecting the Can Gio and Vung Tau areas.

The design of the sea-crossing road connecting the Can Gio and Vung Tau areas (Photo: SGGP)

The proposal is expected to be reviewed and commented on by delegates at the 3rd session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council.

According to the proposal, the project is named the Project on the construction of a sea-crossing road connecting the former Ho Chi Minh City and the former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the form of a BT (build-transfer) contract. This is a special-grade transport project to be carried out in Can Gio Commune, Ganh Rai Bay, Tam Thang Ward, Vung Tau Ward, and Rach Dua Ward.

The project has a total length of more than 14km. Of this, the road section is 1,898m long, including a 738m section on the Can Gio side and a 1,159m section on the Vung Tau side. The sea-crossing bridge section is more than 8,000m long, comprising a section of more than 5,000m on the Can Gio side and more than 2,900m on the Vung Tau side.

The project also includes a road section connecting the bridge to the tunnel, with a length of nearly 300m, and a 3,850m sea-crossing tunnel, including a 3,000m immersed tunnel, a 430m closed tunnel, and a 420m open tunnel section.

The route is designed with a scale of six motor vehicle lanes. The immersed sea-crossing tunnel will have a width of 34.6m; the sea-crossing bridge will be more than 26m wide; and the road section will have a width of 34.5m.

The project is expected to be implemented during the 2025-2029 period, with construction scheduled from 2026 to 2029. The total land and water surface area required for the project is estimated at more than 169 ha.

The project has a preliminary total investment of nearly VND93.16 trillion (US$3.5 billion), with no state capital involved. The investor will mobilize 100 percent of the capital needed for implementation.

Design plan for the sea-crossing road with two artificial islands

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the project will serve as a direct connection axis between the Can Gio and Vung Tau areas via the coastal route, shortening travel time from 90-120 minutes to just 15-20 minutes and forming a “strategic linkage” between the urban core of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Gio, and Vung Tau.

Once completed, the project will contribute to socio-economic development, coastal urban development, logistics, and tourism while ensuring seamless connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City’s coastal road and the road leading to Long Son Industrial Park. The project will also help ease pressure on National Highway 51 and promote the development of the logistics and seaport corridor.

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By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh