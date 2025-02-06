HCMC strongly promotes new growth driving forces

Ho Chi Minh City must mobilize resources and renew traditional growth driving forces as well as strongly promote new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy to achieve double-digit economic growth.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a conference to review the implementation of the supportive program for the Lunar New Year 2025 and economic and social tasks for February 2025 in the city on February 5.

In his speech, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee emphasized that there is great significance for the development of the economy and society in the current time. It required the southern economic hub to accelerate and break through to achieve the tasks and goals set for the 2020-2025 term. The city must focus on mobilizing resources to push growth targets, renewing traditional growth drivers, and strongly promoting new growth driving forces such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy. Additionally, the city needs to pay attention to the implementation of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, renovation, and national digital transformation effectively.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (5th, L) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd, L) offer certificates of merit to individuals and collectives for organizing caring activities effectively during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee showed high resolve to streamline the State apparatus to make it more effective and efficient in reality. He stressed the importance of discipline and responsibility in carrying out the assigned tasks. Each individual must fulfill their responsibilities well in their designated position, particularly preparation, determination, roles, and accountability for the city's development.

At the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, requested departments and local authorities to quickly stabilize operations during the restructuring and streamlining of the organizational structure, ensuring that there are no disruptions, especially in services related to residents and businesses.

He asked departments and local authorities to promptly submit reports on restructuring and streamlining the organizational apparatus of State administrative agencies and public non-bu units and implementing a project to build a civil service system in Ho Chi Minh City that operates efficiently and effectively for the 2024-2030 period, aligning with the restructuring of the organizational apparatus to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, in order to achieve a double-digit GRDP growth this year, departments and localities in the city must focus on carrying out their tasks with a determination of decisive innovation and tightening administrative discipline and order. At first, it is essential to mobilize a total social investment capital exceeding VND600,000 billion (US$23.8 billion) and resolve backlogs to contribute significantly to growth. The city must also focus on the effective disbursement of public investment capital to keep projects on schedule, and utilizing Resolution 57 of the Politburo to allocate the budget for science and technology to attract investment, create jobs, and contribute to the capital disbursement and growth.

Speaking at the conference, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai said that Ho Chi Minh City spent a total capital of more than VND 1,295 billion (US$51.5 million) for the Lunar New Year supportive program to provide assistance to 1,331,521 people.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, said that the city's entire political system proactively organized Tet preparations early with a high level of responsibility for organizing caring activities for residents in the city during the Lunar New Year, ensuring a safe, warm, and happy Tet for the people.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (5th, R) and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (3rd, R) offer certificates of merit to individuals and collectives for organizing caring activities effectively during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le (6th, R) and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (6th, L) offer certificates of merit to individuals and collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai (4th, R) and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong (4th, L) offer certificates of merit to individuals and collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh