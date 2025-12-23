Ho Chi Minh City cracks down on violations in dredging activities

Ho Chi Minh City will inspect and strictly penalize violations in dredging projects with social funding within the city.

On December 22, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced that Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong had signed and issued Document No. 4860/UBND-DA, conveying the directives of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on the implementation of dredging projects with social funding across the city.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued detailed directives to accelerate progress and strengthen the management efficiency of dredging projects combined with product recovery in seaport waters and inland waterways.

Regarding project implementation, the People’s Committee assigned the Department of Construction to urgently take the lead, coordinating with relevant departments, agencies, and units to continue executing dredging projects with material recovery in compliance with Government Decree No. 57/2024/ND-CP dated May 20, 2024, on the management of dredging activities in seaport and inland waterway areas, as well as other applicable laws and regulations.

The implementation must ensure timely progress while meeting the demands of developing inland waterway infrastructure and urban renewal.

The Department of Construction has also been tasked with advising and proposing to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee the publication of a list of dredging projects combined with material recovery in inland waterways for 2026, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The Departments of Agriculture and Environment, Finance, and other relevant agencies are responsible for closely coordinating with the Department of Construction to promptly resolve any difficulties or obstacles arising during implementation.

Regarding the management of materials and resources from dredging activities, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to organize the appraisal of feasibility study reports and amended feasibility study reports for dredging projects combined with material recovery and to submit them to the competent authorities for approval.

The Department of Construction will take the lead in reviewing and assessing the quality of materials and recovered products in accordance with current construction standards and technical regulations, compiling the volume of recovered materials, and advising on their allocation for key projects and works across the city.

The Department of Construction will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, as well as the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, to regularly monitor and inspect dredging projects combined with material recovery, ensuring transparency, accountability, and preventing losses, waste, misconduct, and corruption.

The Department of Finance has been tasked with advising on the allocation of funds for projects in accordance with regulations, while also overseeing and supervising the investor selection process. The People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones are instructed to strengthen on-site construction supervision.

Notably, the City Police have been requested to closely coordinate efforts, intensify inspections, and strictly handle violations in dredging activities, as well as the illegal recovery and transport of dredged materials, contributing to maintaining order and discipline in the management of dredging projects across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh