HCMC discusses solutions to obtain double-digit growth

HCMC leaders and delegates discussed solutions for HCMC to obtain double-digit GRDP growth at a conference held by the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on February 5.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the conference.

The conference was organized to review preparations for Lunar New Year 2025, assess the socio-economic situation in January, and discuss tasks and solutions for February on the afternoon of February 5.

Attending the conference were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Central Party Committee Member and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Central Party Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, makes a statement at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, to achieve double-digit growth nationwide, key economic hubs like HCMC and other major localities must shoulder higher growth targets than the national one.

He suggested that the conference focus on five major issues: comprehensive solutions across sectors to ensure growth; budget management, revenue and expenditure, and public asset oversight; the city's general planning project; the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 57; and investment attraction in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, stated that the city's goal of achieving 10-percent GRDP growth is a significant challenge.

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, discusses at the conference.

She proposed several solution groups to achieve the 10 percent growth target, including accelerating institutional and legal reforms; effectively mobilizing and utilizing investment capital; advancing science and technology, promoting digital transformation, and enhancing productivity; improving the investment environment, resolving challenges, and increasing FDI and private sector investment. A key priority is to fully allocate the public investment capital in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the city needs to expedite compensation, support, resettlement, and infrastructure relocation by mobilizing the entire local political system to encourage residents to agree to hand over land.

HCMC should also prepare mechanisms, land, planning, and resolve obstacles to ensure that investors can access 84 investment projects for the 2024-2025 period, with a total projected investment of over VND296 trillion. Furthermore, the city needs to prepare and follow the necessary procedures to attract investment in 11 areas designated for TOD, covering a total area of over 1,107 hectares.

Additionally, the city should push forward with the procedures for the Vietnam International Financial Center project, infrastructure development plans, the coastal road project, urban railway projects, the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway project, and the HCMC housing development program for the 2021-2030 period.

HCMC aims to ensure that by the end of 2025, at least 80 percent of administrative procedures and files are processed online. The Digital Citizen application will become a two-way communication channel between citizens, businesses, and the government. It will also serve as a tool for the city to listen to and make adjustments based on feedback from the public in the digital environment. The city prioritizes the digital economy, with a target for the sector to account for 25 percent of GRDP by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030. It plans to develop shared economy platforms for both consumption and production, as well as high-application digital technology industries, such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain. Small and medium-sized enterprises will receive strong support for digital transformation through budget-based policies.

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Director of the HCMC Department of Finance, announced that the city is targeting State budget revenue of over VND520 trillion, an increase of 2.6 percent over the National Assembly's target. The city's budget expenditure is expected to reach nearly VND173 trillion, up 15 percent from 2024, with VND81.2 trillion allocated for development investment. To meet these goals, the city will strengthen efforts to prevent revenue loss, capitalize on land-based revenue, and manage and effectively utilize public assets.

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Director of the HCMC Department of Finance, discusses at the conference.

HCMC also needs to conduct a comprehensive inspection of public assets, review, reorganize, and manage State-owned properties, including land and buildings. It should implement regulations on the management, use, and exploitation of public properties, and assess the impact of this inspection on the overall management and utilization of public assets.

Delegates at the conference

The HCMC People's Committee has outlined several tasks and solutions for February and the following months. These include focusing on promoting and effectively implementing the annual theme, as well as continuing efforts to streamline and restructure the organizational framework of specialized agencies, administrative bodies, and public non-business units under the HCMC People's Committee, the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City. The committee will also guide the implementation of policies and regulations in line with Resolution 18-NQ/TW. The HCMC People's Committee will further develop and enhance the city's interconnected administrative procedures information system, aiming to improve public service quality for citizens. Additionally, the city will leverage data to replace certain documents in administrative procedures for both citizens and businesses. In addition, the committee will release a plan for implementing and disbursing public investment capital for 2025, detailing the specific tasks and responsibilities of each agency and unit in the areas they oversee.

Related News HCMC spends nearly VND1,300 billion on Lunar New Year supportive program

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan