HCMC’s wards, communes assess implementation of social welfare policies

Numerous wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held conferences of their Party Executive Committees and ward- and commune-level conferences to review the implementation of tasks for 2025 and set directions for 2026.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong attended the Party Executive Committee Conference of Binh Khanh Ward on December 22.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, delivers his remarks at the Party Executive Committee Conference of Binh Khanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

In his remarks at the event, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong commended the ward’s efforts and achievements in 2025, noting that Binh Khanh Ward successfully focused leadership and direction on key tasks, achieving a 100 percent public investment disbursement rate according to plan.

As the commune still has more than 2,100 near-poor households, he requested that the locality review the effectiveness of sustainable poverty reduction efforts, conduct a substantive assessment of the implementation of social welfare policies, preferential credit programs, and production support measures, and study solutions to enhance production value.

On the same day, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Inspection Commission, attended the Party Executive Committee Conference of Phu Thanh Ward.

Head of the Inspection Commission Duong Trong Hieu delivers a directive speech at the conference.

Speaking at the conference, the Inspection Commission leader emphasized that in addition to daily tasks, each cadre and Party member must wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people. Accordingly, Phu Thanh Ward needs to continue promoting digital transformation, improving the quality of public services, raising citizen and business satisfaction, and seriously carrying out Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private-sector economic development.

An overview of the conference

Addressing at the Party Executive Committee Conference of Binh Duong Ward, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Inspection Commission Nguyen Chi Trung indicated that in 2025, the ward’s socio-economic situation continued to develop steadily; budget revenue reached approximately 270 percent of the target; social welfare, healthcare and education received attention, and residents’ living standards were gradually improved.

At the Party Executive Committee Conference of Binh Duong Ward

In his concluding remarks, he requested the ward to continue promoting solidarity, strengthening leadership and direction, thoroughly implementing assigned tasks, and focusing on preparations for 2026.

Attending the conference to review the socio-economic situation, national defense and security, Party-building work in 2025, as well as to deploy tasks for 2026 in Thu Dau Mot Ward on December 22, Deputy Head of the Inspection Commission Le Hong Thong shared that in 2025, administrative reform and digital transformation in the ward achieved notable results, with a digitization rate of 99 percent, a score of 94.63/100, and a ranking of second citywide under the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

Leaders of Vung Tau Ward chair the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

On the same day, Vung Tau Ward held a conference to review socio-economic development in 2025 and set directions for 2026. In 2025, the ward achieved positive growth, with all economic indicators meeting or exceeding targets, and total revenue exceeding VND55.5 billion (US$2.1 billion). In 2026, Vung Tau Ward will focus on developing tourism and services associated with urban management planning, traffic order, environmental protection, coastal security, and building a modern, civilized urban image.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong