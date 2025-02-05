HCMC spends nearly VND1,300 billion on Lunar New Year supportive program

Ho Chi Minh City spent a total capital of more than VND1,295 billion (US$51.5 million), up 0.1 percent, equivalent to VND1.02 billion, for the Lunar New Year supportive program to provide assistance to 1,331,521 people.

The statement was made at a conference to review the implementation of the supportive program for the Lunar New Year 2025 and economic and social tasks for February 2025 in the city.

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and city leaders attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai said that the caring activities for residents in the city during the Lunar New Year had a good organization, ensuring a warm and happy Tet for the people. In addition, the city’s authorities also paid attention to healthcare and medical tasks.

In the residential areas, the local authorities and residents cleaned roads and alleys, which were brightened up with national flags, flowers, ornaments, and miniatures to create spacious, clean, and beautiful spaces.

A diversified range of cultural and entertainment activities to welcome the Tet holiday in the city was organized vividly. Diplomatic activities were also effectively organized with meetings and receptions for international guests. Public order and safety activities were strictly implemented, preventing fires, explosions, traffic accidents, and violations.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City focused on implementing all the policies of the Party and State for those who have served the cause of the nation's revolution and for the poor, increasing support for policy beneficiaries and individuals and expanding assistance to vulnerable groups in the society.

Additionally, the city effectively implemented measures to ensure supply-demand balance and stabilize the market; strengthened management and control of price; ensured access to quality healthcare services for the people; and regularly carried out infectious disease and food safety surveillance during the Tet holiday.

Allocating over VND67,395 billion in public investment in 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has urgently and decisively implemented key economic and social development tasks. In January 2025, the city’s economic and social situation showed many positive results. Some indicators in January saw a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, the total State budget collection reached VND67,267 billion (US$2.7 billion) accounting for nearly 13 percent of the estimate, and 94.04 percent compared to the same period last year. The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VND107,996 billion (US$4.3 billion) in January, presenting a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent. The total tourism revenue in January was estimated at VND18,530 billion (US$736.5 million), up 42.6 percent compared to January 2024. The number of domestic tourists was more than 2.65 million, up 15 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of international visitors was 493,845, up 18.6 percent compared to January 2024.

Ho Chi Minh City has allocated over VND67,395 billion (US$2.7 billion) for the detailed public investment plan for 2025, including more than VND3,237 billion from the central budget and VND64,158 billion from the city’s budget. The local reserve fund is more than VND16,753 billion.

According to the State Treasury of Ho Chi Minh City, as of January 22, public investment disbursement was estimated at VND1,272 billion.

A wide range of cultural and entertainment activities in the city have been organized to welcome the Lunar New Year and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025).

Regarding the key tasks for February, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will continue to focus on restructuring and streamlining the organizational apparatus of State administrative agencies and public service units under the People's Committees of the city, districts, and Thu Duc City.

In addition, a resolution on the issuance of regulations for additional support for officials, civil servants, public employees, and armed forces involved in the restructuring and streamlining of organizational apparatus will be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh