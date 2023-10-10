HCMC strives to become smart city by 2030

The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City (HCM City) has capitalized on digital transformation to develop itself into a smart urban area by 2030.

Digital economy contributes 18.66 percent to HCM City’s GRDP

HCM City ranked second out of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index (DTI), the Ministry of Information and Communications has announced.

The digital economy contributed about 18.66 percent of the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP), equivalent to VND1.5 quadrillion (US$61.5 billion) last year.

This was the third consecutive year that the city was highly evaluated based on its effective digital transformation programs.

The city earned high rankings in digital transformation, including the first position in digital institutions and digital infrastructure, the second place in digital administration, and the fourth position in digital economy.

So far, the city has successfully launched a centralized IT infrastructure for State agencies on the cloud computing platform at the city’s database center. Security has been ensured for valuable information and network facilities of State agencies and Party units.

The quality of both telecom networks and the Internet via broadband fiber optic cables in the city has improved so that these networks cover all households of all wards and communes citywide.

The city’s Local Government Service Platform (HCM LGSP) is linked to counterparts in other nations for smoother connections.

The city is one of the first localities in the country to successfully integrate a system of electronic authentication and identification for citizens with the National Population Database managed by the Ministry of Public Security, the National Public Service e-portal, the Database on Administrative Procedures managed by the Government Office, and other essential national databases (social insurance and justice).

Until now, more than 1,000 State departments and organizations, businesses, hospitals, and schools in the city have formed connections to this important system to accelerate the digital transformation process in state management activities and the provision of public services to citizens.

Digital transformation is promoted

The southern hub has carried out an array of activities to bolster digital transformation in 2023.

The Digital Transformation Week 2023 with the theme “Digital data mining, successful digital transformation” will be organized in the city from October 17-18 with a wide range of workshops on digital transformation and development of urban areas as well as an exhibition of outstanding digital platforms and solutions.

Meanwhile, the municipal Department of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT Services (VINASA), also held a conference on digital transformation themed “Technology for life” - Tech4life 2023 on October 4 and 5 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

During the event, the municipal People’s Committee introduced a digital map, helping local residents look for necessary information on healthcare, transport, environment, and education, among others.

According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh, HCM City will work to form an integrated database that serves the digital transformation process in the city and the country at large.