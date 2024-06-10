Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC strives to become service hub of Asia

SGGPO

HCMC is a special urban area with the largest population and scale in Vietnam, contributing about 28.3 percent of the country's total annual budget revenue from 2011 to 2022.

khach-trong-nuoc-va-quoc-te-chon-mua-do-luu-niem-viet-nam-tai-san-bay-quoc-te-tan-son-nhat-9765.jpg.jpg
Domestic and foreign customers buy souvenirs at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

On June 10, Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, submitted a proposal to the HCMC People's Committee for approval of the outline of the project "Developing HCMC into a Major Service Center of the Country and the Region with High-End, Modern, and High Value-Added Services."

The proposal highlights that HCMC is a special urban area with the largest population and scale in Vietnam, contributing about 28.3 percent of the country's total annual budget revenue from 2011 to 2022. Effectively leveraging the development potential of HCMC, especially in the service sector, is crucial for promoting the socio-economic development of the Southeast region and the entire country.

In recent years, HCMC's economic growth model has been shifting in the right direction, focusing on nine key service sectors, namely wholesale and retail; transportation and warehousing; accommodation and catering services; information and communication; financial, banking, and insurance services; real estate; professional, scientific, and technological services; education and training; and health and social relief services.

nguoi-tieu-dung-chon-mua-quan-ao-thoi-trang-tai-aeon-mall-tan-phu-2538.jpg.jpg
Customers buy clothes at Aeon Mall Tan Phu.

The target for the 2021-2030 period is for the service sector's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) to maintain an average growth rate of 8.6 percent per year. From 2030 to 2040, and with a vision to 2050, the service sector is expected to continue growing at a rate higher than the overall economic growth rate.

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, developing this project is urgently necessary to help the city overcome existing obstacles and limitations, paving the way for future breakthroughs. The project’s goal is to position HCMC as a major service center for the country, as well as for Southeast Asia and Asia.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

HCMC GRDP budget revenue service sector HCMC Department of Industry and Trade service hub economic growth Southeast region

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn