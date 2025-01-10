HCMC strictly handles illegal construction over canals, rivers

There are currently 108 cases of illegal construction over canals and unauthorized landfilling in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Transport, Bui Hoa An, said.

Ho Chi Minh City strictly handles illegal construction over canals and rivers. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Nha Be District has 25 cases, followed by Binh Chanh District (22 cases), Thu Duc City (18 cases), District 12 (12 cases), Can Gio District (8 cases) and Cu Chi District (8 cases), District 7 (7 cases), Binh Thanh District (4 cases), and Hoc Mon District (4 cases).

Ho Chi Minh City is facing strong urbanization pressure, leading to complicated encroachments on canals and river protection corridors.

To strengthen the management and use of rivers, canal and river protection corridors to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, the Department of Transport has suggested the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to intensify inspections and strictly handle cases of unauthorized or illegal construction and other violations alongside canals and rivers protection corridors and direct wards, communes, towns, and related units to actively encourage residents and businesses to voluntarily remove the illegal constructions.

The Department of Transport has proposed the Department of Construction to direct its construction inspection force to strengthen inspections and collaborate with the People's Committees of districts to handle violations.

The Department of Transport assigned its inspectors to collaborate with the city’s Center for Waterway Management, the Department of Construction, and the People's Committees of relevant districts to inspect and handle violations.

The relevant units must coordinate to implement measures to promptly prevent and protect the safety corridors along riverbanks and canals; prevent soil erosion; ensure the safety of people's lives and property and waterway traffic; and raise awareness among the public and businesses about complying with the law to protect water resources and inland waterway infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh