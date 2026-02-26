Over 12 million ride public transport during Tet, Metro Line 1 sets new high

During the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, public transport in Ho Chi Minh City recorded over 12 million trips, up seven percent year-on-year.

In particular, Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) saw remarkable growth with more than 656,000 passengers in nine days, significantly easing pressure on road traffic.

On the afternoon of February 26, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference on the afternoon of February 26. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Speaking at the press briefing, Mr. Le Hai Phong, Deputy Head of the Road Transport Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, delivered a detailed report on travel services, urban beautification, and traffic safety and order during the recent Lunar New Year holiday.

Over the nine-day Tet holiday, the city’s public transport system handled 12 million passenger trips, a seven percent year-on-year increase. In particular, Metro Line 1 recorded more than 656,000 riders in just nine days, significantly surpassing expectations. The figures reflect a growing shift among residents toward modern mass transit.

Interprovincial coach stations handled nearly 794,000 passengers during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday from the 27th day of the last lunar month to the sixth day of Tet, up 18 percent compared to the same period last year. Between the fourth and ninth days of Tet, many residents returned to the city early and in a more evenly distributed pattern, enabling passenger traffic to rebound rapidly to 90–95 percent of pre-holiday levels.

Coaches operate during the recent Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The report showed that although travel demand surged during the Lunar New Year holiday, urban order and traffic safety were still well maintained.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the airport served more than 1.4 million passengers, up 13 percent year-on-year. The expanded use of online check-in and biometric technology helped ease congestion at terminals. Railway transport remained stable without incidents reported.

Traffic safety improved significantly, with road accidents declining across all three criteria, particularly fatalities, while there were not reported accidents on inland waterways or the railway network. There was not heavy congestion, apart from brief traffic buildups near major gateways and the airport in the days leading up to Tet due to increased outbound travel.

The flower park at 152 Tran Phu Street, Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, was promptly converted and renovated to serve residents during Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Alongside transport management, the city also enhanced urban beautification and public spaces. The 46th Ho Chi Minh City Spring Flower Festival at Tao Dan Park showcased more than 2,000 exhibits, luring large crowds. The city also inaugurated Ly Thai To Park and renovated 13 vacant lots and public areas in the city center into green parks and flower gardens.

The expansion of green spaces not only improved the quality of life but also helped disperse crowds, reducing pressure on traditional entertainment spots and contributing to a safe, civilized and modern Tet celebration for residents.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong