HCMC, Yamaguchi sign MoU on friendly cooperation

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Mr. Vo Van Minh and Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly (Japan), signed a Memorandum of Understanding on friendly cooperation between the two sides. The signing ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of February 26.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly (Japan), sign the Memorandum of Understanding on friendly cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh warmly welcomed the visit and working trip of Mr. Yanai Shungaku and the high-level delegation of Yamaguchi Prefecture to Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Vo Van Minh affirmed that Japan is a strategic partner in the city’s development process. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City highly values its cooperative relationship with Yamaguchi Prefecture and aspires to maintain and further develop the longstanding tradition of friendship that has been built and nurtured over many years.

According to him, both the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly play important roles in deciding key macro-level issues concerning budgets, planning, development policies and supervising policy implementation at the local level. Therefore, the establishment of a cooperation mechanism between the two councils carries particular significance in three respects for strengthening political trust at the local level, laying the foundation for sustainable cooperation; creating opportunities for exchange and sharing of experience in policymaking and improving governance capacity; and ensuring continuity and sustainability of cooperation, as well as supervision of the implementation of joint programs between the two sides.

Thus, the Memorandum of Understanding will put in place a formal and lasting dialogue framework, helping to advance Ho Chi Minh City–Yamaguchi relations to a new level.

Thanking the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for their warm welcome, Mr. Yanai Shungaku expressed strong consensus, noting that the MoU meets expectations of further deepening bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that the agreement will generate broader opportunities for exchange and collaboration, fostering a more comprehensive and practical partnership between Yamaguchi Prefecture and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Memorandum of Understanding on friendly cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly affirms that the two sides will deepen friendly and cooperative relations; promote amicable exchanges and coordination among relevant specialized committees; and support exchange and cooperation activities across various fields between Ho Chi Minh City and Yamaguchi Prefecture, thereby continuously strengthening ties between the two localities.

The two sides also reached a consensus to designate the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Office of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly as focal contact points.

