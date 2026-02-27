SGGP Newspaper extends congratulations to doctors, medical facilities

On the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955–2026), a delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper paid visits and extended congratulations to doctors and healthcare institutions across the city.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (2nd, L), presents the Map of Ho Chi Minh City’s Administrative Units to People's Hospital 115. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Deputy Editors-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh and Bui Thi Hong Suong, visited and conveyed their regards to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health; Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health; as well as leading medical institutions including Cho Ray Hospital, National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedics and Traumatology Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato-Venereology, Tu Du Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, and People's Hospital 115; along with Long Chau Pharmacy System, Ngoc Minh General Clinic, and Khanh Van Nam Clinic.

During the visits, Deputy Editors-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh and Bui Thi Hong Suong, on behalf of the Party Committee and the Editorial Board of SGGP Newspaper, extended their best wishes to doctors, healthcare professionals, and medical staff on their traditional day. They acknowledged and highly appreciated the significant yet often unsung contributions of the medical workforce in caring for, safeguarding, and improving public health, particularly as the health sector continues to overcome mounting pressures related to hospital overcrowding, disease outbreaks, and the imperative of accelerating digital transformation.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper pays a congratulatory visit to Tu Du Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper also sent congratulatory floral arrangements to medical institutions across the city and presented several hospitals with the map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units and the map of Ho Chi Minh City’s administrative units.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, stated that following the National Assembly’s adoption of the 2025 Resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, the newspaper collaborated with the Center of Survey and Mapping under the Department of Survey, Mapping, and Geographic Information of Vietnam of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to acquire the 1:4,500,000-scale national geospatial base dataset for the compilation and publication of the map of Vietnam's provincial-level administrative units.

Subsequently, the newspaper worked in coordination with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 copies for presentation to readers, while also providing maps to 168 wards, communes, and special administrative units across Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper pays a congratulatory visit to Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato-Venereology. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper pays a congratulatory visit to Cho Ray Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (4th, L), presents the map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to People's Hospital 115.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents the map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper pays a congratulatory visit to Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visits the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visits Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedics and Traumatology Hospital.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visits Long Chau Pharmacy System and its Vaccination Center system.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visits JW Hospital.

The delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper extends congratulations to Ngoc Minh General Clinic.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper extends congratulations to Khanh Van Nam Clinic.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh