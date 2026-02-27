HCMC to finish survey of riverside, canal-side houses by March 20

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed the completion of a survey of houses along rivers and canals, with results to be handed over to local authorities before March 20, 2026, to support urban upgrading projects.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Official Dispatch No. 1328/UBND-DT on February 26, conveying the directive of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on implementing a survey of houses built on and along rivers, canals and streams in Ho Chi Minh City.

Based on the report and proposal of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and feedback from the city's Department of Construction, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the survey results conducted by the unit.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies is responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the survey’s content, results and data; handing over all documents and survey results to relevant ward- and commune-level People’s Committees to support ongoing urban renovation and upgrading projects, with completion set before March 20 this year.

The People’s Committees of wards and communes are tasked with coordinating with the institute to receive and archive the survey data.

In case of project boundaries being adjusted or expanded, ward- and commune-level People’s Committees must proactively conduct additional reviews and surveys of houses located on and along rivers, canals and streams affected by the projects, ensuring effective management and implementation of urban improvement initiatives in their areas.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong