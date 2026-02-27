HCMC accelerates infrastructure projects links to Long Thanh Airport

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee gave instructions to accelerate and synchronize infrastructure projects serving the operation of Long Thanh International Airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed departments and relevant agencies to accelerate and synchronize infrastructure projects serving the operation of Long Thanh International Airport in line with directives from the Government and the Prime Minister.

On the afternoon of February 26, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed a document conveying the directive of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the implementation of the conclusion notice issued by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Perspective of Long Thanh International Airport

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the municipal Department of Public Security to develop plans to ensure security and traffic safety along key connecting routes, particularly during peak periods and when the airport is put into operation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is tasked with reviewing all transport projects linking Long Thanh International Airport with central Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, identifying delays and bottlenecks related to technical issues, site clearance, materials, and construction organization, and proposing feasible solutions to ensure synchronized completion.

The municipal Department of Finance will coordinate funding allocation and resolve financial bottlenecks to avoid affecting construction progress; meanwhile, the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture will ensure alignment with approved planning schemes.

The Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects is required to focus resources, closely monitor each contract package, and take responsibility for any subjective delays.

City authorities emphasized strict implementation and timely reporting of any issues beyond their authority for prompt resolution.

Related News Phase 1 of Long Thanh Airport targeted for completion in first half of 2026

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong