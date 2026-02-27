HCMC, Japan’s Yamaguchi Prefecture hold significant cooperation potential

On February 27, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, received Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly of Japan, during his working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly of Japan (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming and highly appreciating Mr. Yanai Shungaku’s visit and the delegation of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc extended his congratulations on the signing of the Memorandum of Friendly Cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly on February 26.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, as a seasoned leader of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly—having served multiple terms as Chairman of the Assembly and formerly as head of the National Association of Prefectural Assembly Chairpersons—Mr. Yanai Shungaku’s visit, together with his delegation, presents an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City to draw upon valuable experience in the operation of people’s councils and local governance.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to inherit, preserve, and further promote the traditional friendship that Yamaguchi Prefecture previously fostered with Binh Duong Province.

On February 27, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, receives Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly of Japan, during his working visit to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Introducing Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientation, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc stated that the city is entering a new phase of growth, with the vision of becoming a leading innovation hub in the region. Following the expansion of its development space, the city is implementing a strategic framework structured around the model of “three zones – one special administrative unit – three corridors – five pillars.”

Under this model, the three key development zones comprise: the core urban area of Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on finance and high-value services; Binh Duong as a high-tech industrial growth pole; and Ba Ria–Vung Tau serving as a center for the marine economy, seaport logistics, and clean energy.

Leveraging the potential generated by this new development model, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to enhance connectivity and implement substantive, result-oriented projects with Yamaguchi Prefecture, building upon the complementary strengths of both sides.

Delegates of the two sides attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his appreciation for the warm reception extended by the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Yanai Shungaku conveyed his confidence that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding would further advance bilateral cooperation substantively and effectively.

He noted that the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly has established a Japan–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance to lay a solid foundation for exchange and cooperative activities between the two sides.

Highlighting the prefecture's strengths in carbon emission reduction policies, green transition initiatives, and the development of port and maritime transport infrastructure, Mr. Yanai Shungaku expressed his hope that the two localities would soon implement concrete cooperation programs, thereby making practical contributions to the shared development goals of both Ho Chi Minh City and Yamaguchi Prefecture.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh