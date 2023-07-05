HCMC strengthens participation in ESCAP’s forums

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on July 5.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Phan Van Mai introduced the socio-economic situation of HCMC to Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

He emphasized that sustainable development, digital transformation, and green transformation are the main tasks in the city’s upcoming development plan.

The city’s chairman hoped that the UN, especially the ESCAP will give opinions on the development goals of the southern metropolis in accordance with the criteria of sustainable development. HCMC plans to announce its plans for green transformation, sustainable development, and commitment to net zero emission by 2050 at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Regarding the renewable energy transition, he said that the city’s green energy supply currently accounts for 8 percent of the total energy supply. The economic hub expects to reach a target of 30 percent from now until 2030.

In addition, the city is implementing solar power, wind power, biomass power, and waste-to-energy projects.

He hoped that the ESCAP will help HCMC to develop clean energy and carbon credit transaction to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals.

Mr. Mai extended his thanks to Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana for inviting HCMC to attend the 8th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF-8) which will be held from 23 to 25 October 2023 in Suwon City, Republic of Korea.

Regarding the proposal of Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on increasing the clean energy supply and energy conversion, especially in the field of transportation, Chairman Mai said that the city has currently electric taxis and buses and plans to put metro line 1 into operation at the end of 2023. Besides, the construction of the technical infrastructure of metro line 2 was kicked off on June 22, reaching a goal of 220 kilometers of metro track by 2030.

HCMC also focuses on improving the inland waterways transport system with a cost of around US$2 billion and converting modes of transportation for using clean energy.

He invited Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana to attend the 4th HCMC Economic Forum 2023 themed “Green Growth- The Journey to Zero Emissions” which is scheduled to take place on September 13-17.

Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana agreed with the proposals of the HCMC’s Chairman Phan Van Mai and accepted his invitation to attend the 4th HCMC Economic Forum 2023.

She said that the UN’s Voluntary National Review (VNRs) is part of the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Member States are encouraged to “conduct regular and inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels, which are country-led and country-driven”. The ESCAP is conducting an annual review of VNRs, including the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) which will be held in October.

According to Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, this is a good opportunity for HCMC and other cities in the Asia-Pacific region to share and exchange experiences and achievements in planning and sustainable development as well as calling for investment and raising capital for sustainable development.