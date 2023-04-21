Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2023 to take place in September

The HCMC People’s Committee announced that the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 13-17.

This year’s event themed “Green growth- The Journey to Zero Emissions” will attract 1,000-1,200 local and international participants, including experts, representatives of financial organizations and business associations.

At the forum, HCMC’s leaders will introduce the city’s specific tasks and solutions on the implementation of green development, and application of circular economy in service, business and production activities, contributing to directing the economy of HCMC to develop quickly, and sustainably in the coming period.

The main activity of the forum is seminars on trends in developing green growth and circular economy in megacities, including HCMC; business’s missions; international resources and lessons promoting green growth and circular economy; HCMC’s current situation and solutions for the application of green growth model.

The forum will also include trade and investment promotion exhibitions and connection activities. In addition, the city plans to organize trips for departments and enterprises to learn about green growth models in Finland, Holland, Japan and South Korea.

There will be meetings between HCMC leaders and participants, including experts, investors, representatives of the financial organizations and business associations, and 100 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of corporations in the domestic and foreign green economy and circular economy ecosystems.

The HCMC People’s Committee has directed Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to organize a seminar on the green growth and investment and development potentials in HCMC which will take place in August or September; coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the HCMC Business Association to write interview reports; cooperate with the organization board to provide information about the forum to the public.