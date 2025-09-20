HCMC strengthens management of urban and construction order

The HCMC People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to provide clear and specific guidance on urban order management, aiming to prevent overlaps, and redundancies with construction order management responsibilities at communes.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens management of urban and construction order. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 19, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed and issued an official document conveying the directives of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the enhancement of state management in the fields of construction and urban order in the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Department of Construction to take the lead in drafting and advising on a formal proposal to the Ministry of Construction. This proposal seeks specific guidance on urban order management, including environmental sanitation and the regulation of sidewalk and roadway order to avoid overlaps and duplications with construction order management responsibilities at the commune level.

Simultaneously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will collaborate with the People’s Committees of communes, wards, and special zones, as well as relevant agencies, to assess personnel needs and propose measures to strengthen the workforce responsible for implementing duties at the local level.

While waiting for instructions from the Ministry of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction was assigned to research and propose solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles in urban order management at the commune, ward, and special zone levels; a report is to be submitted to the City People’s Committee by September 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Department of Construction, has been tasked with advising on the strategic direction for the continued implementation of construction and urban order management, ensuring alignment with the city’s practical context and current legal regulations.

This directive is intended to fulfill the requirements set forth by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, as well as the conclusions of the Standing Committee of the City People's Council regarding issues arising during the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh