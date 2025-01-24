HCMC steps up urban renovation, construction projects

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday said that in the coming time, administrations in the city will step up the implementation of urban renovation and development projects.

Administrations in the city will step up the implementation of urban renovation and development projects

This move aims to improve the quality of life for people, improve infrastructure, protect the environment, and promote the role of the city as an economic - cultural - social center.

Recently, a resolution has been issued to adjust the investment policy for the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal project connecting Long An Province and Binh Duong, Dong Nai provinces. The project with the total investment of more than VND9,000 billion aims to enhance drainage capabilities, mitigate flood risks across an area of approximately 14,900 hectares, address environmental pollution concerns, and improve overall regional connectivity.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the year 2024 witnessed the participation of 594 clean, green, and environmentally friendly projects in competitions in at districts and Thu Duc City. Among these, 48 projects and products were selected to compete at the city level.

Currently, the southern largest city continues to maintain 1,920 clean, green and environmentally friendly projects. Furthermore, 198 polluted sites have been transformed into community living areas such as sports grounds, flower gardens, parks, and community living areas. Forty-five self-management models for environmental protection have so far been established.

Additionally, over 50,000 trees have been planted, and more than 50,000 trash cans have been donated and installed for the benefit of the underprivileged and for public use.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement projects to renovate canals, relocate and resettle people living along canals such as Doi Canal, Te Canal, Xuyen Tam Canal, and Van Thanh Canal. In addition, the city will upgrade the infrastructure in District 1, District 3 and Thu Thiem new urban area, turning these places into model areas of modern and civilized urban areas.

At the same time, the city will make effort to enhance the renovation and preservation of historical and cultural architectural works, promote tourism development.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan