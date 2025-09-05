HCMC steps up response to infrastructure incidents during rainy, stormy season

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has requested infrastructure management units to proactively coordinate in responding to incidents, particularly during periods of high tides, storms, and extreme weather conditions.

HCMC steps up response to infrastructure incidents during rainy and stormy season. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, any incidents related to green spaces, drainage systems, urban lighting, or water supply must be reported immediately through rapid response reports as soon as they occur.

Specifically, rapid reports must be filed for incidents such as fallen trees; situations that pose risks to public safety, health, or property; and events that may disrupt social order. This includes issues with the drainage system, such as ground subsidence, damaged or missing manhole covers that pose hazards, and flooding caused by rain or tidal surges.

For the water supply system, incidents requiring temporary or regulated service interruptions, pipe bursts, leaks leading to water loss, excessive salinity in river water, and oil spills must also be reported.

In terms of the urban lighting system, electrical short circuits, collapsed light poles, or snapped power lines causing accidents must be promptly addressed and reported.

Immediately upon the occurrence of an incident, the head of the relevant unit or an assigned representative must notify the leadership of the Department of Construction (via the Deputy Director in charge and the Technical Infrastructure Division) through phone calls, text messages, or official communication platforms.

The report must clearly specify the type of incident, the time and location it occurred, the extent of damage, and the proposed response plan.

In addition to the initial rapid report, relevant units are required to provide continuous updates until the incident is fully resolved and must submit a comprehensive written report within 24 hours after the incident concludes.

The report must clearly outline the cause of the incident, response measures taken, the extent of the damage, and any recommendations or proposals.

The Department of Construction emphasized that heads of relevant units and enterprises bear full responsibility for timely updates and reporting. They are also required to coordinate closely with local authorities and residents to establish effective channels for receiving and responding to public feedback.

This directive is to be implemented in alignment with the coordination regulation on receiving, handling, and responding to information, as stipulated in Decision No. 4874/QD-UBND dated October 26, 2023, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh