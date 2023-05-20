HCMC sports delegation to celebrate achievements at 32nd SEA Games on May 30

To recognize and commend the achievements of coaches and athletes from Ho Chi Minh City at the 32nd SEA Games, a celebratory gathering is planned to take place in HCMC on May 30.

The 32nd SEA Games came to a close, with Vietnam's sports delegation securing the first-place position with 136 gold, 105 silver, and 118 bronze medals. Notably, the sports contingent from HCMC also had a remarkable performance, making significant contributions to the nation with a team of 179 members, including 39 coaches and 119 athletes across 27 sports. They achieved a total of 31 gold, 24 silver, and 20 bronze medals, exceeding the initial target of 18-20 gold medals.

Notable individuals who have brought honor to Vietnam's sports, particularly HCMC, are Huynh Thi Ngoan and Nguyen Thi Tieu Duy (3x3 women's basketball), Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Van Vi Luong, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien, Le Thanh Tung (gymnastics), Le Khanh Hung (golf), Le Anh Tai, Nguyen Hai Ba, Nguyen Chau Hoang Lan, and Truong Hoang Phuc (judo).

The celebratory gathering to acknowledge the achievements of the coaches and athletes from HCMC who participated in the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 32nd SEA Games is planned for May 30 at the Rex Hotel. The event will include a special ceremony to honor the two most outstanding male and female athletes from HCMC at the 32nd SEA Games, as determined by the professional council's vote.

During this occasion, HCMC has also decided to commend and reward individuals who have achieved remarkable results in the recent Games. In addition to the standard rewards of the Vietnamese sports delegation (VND45 million for each gold medal, VND25 million for silver medals, and VND20 million for bronze medals as per Government Decree 152/2018/ND-CP), HCMC has established its own reward system based on Resolution 05 of the City People's Council, which outlines the regime for coaches and athletes.

In detail, the prize money for athletes who earn medals at the SEA Games is as follows: VND58 million for female athletes and VND52 million for male athletes who win gold medals; VND32 million for female athletes and VND29 million for male athletes who win silver medals; VND25.5 million for female athletes and VND23 million for male athletes who win bronze medals. For team sports, each athlete will receive a reward equivalent to that of an individual medalist. The direct coaches of the winning athletes will receive the same rewards as that of the medals achieved by their athletes.

Additionally, the athletes from HCMC who earn gold, silver, and bronze medals will receive additional talent development allowances. This includes VND12.5 million per month for gold medalists, VND8.5 million per month for silver medalists, and VND7 million per month for bronze medalists over a period of two years, aligned with the SEA Games cycle.

According to the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC, the city has rallied businesses, organizations, and individuals to contribute VND5 billion and rewards to further acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments of athletes and coaches from HCMC.