HCMC spends nearly US$29 million to build second blood bank

HCMC will spend VND700 billion (US$28.6 million) on building the second blood bank as the city's first establishment, located at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, has become overloaded.

The municipal People's Council on September 19 passed a plan to build the new blood bank at Tan Kien Medical Cluster Binh Chanh district from now until 2026.

According to the plan, the new blood bank will be able to receive and store 1 million blood units per year until 2050.

The first blood bank has sometimes operated at its maximum capacity, a representative from the blood bank said.

According to HCMC's authorities, Vietnam had a population of 96 million and received 1.4 million units of blood donated by individuals six years ago, with one-third of the figure collected in the city.

The country's population has risen to around 100 million, which means the demand for storing blood has increased.

The Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital is the leading hospital specializing in blood transfusion and hematology in the southern region.

The hospital receives, preserves, and distributes blood and blood products to treatment facilities across the city and several other southern localities.